Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Comcast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

