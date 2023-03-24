Pflug Koory LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

