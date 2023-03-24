Pflug Koory LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

DUK opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

