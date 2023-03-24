Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,341,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

