Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

