Pflug Koory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

