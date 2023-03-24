Pflug Koory LLC Sells 402 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.0 %

SNA opened at $233.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

