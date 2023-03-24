Pflug Koory LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

