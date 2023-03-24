Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.59

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 5548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Pharming Group Stock Up 46.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

