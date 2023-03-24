Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $27,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

