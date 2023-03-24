Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,541. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

