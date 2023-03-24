Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

PINS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

