Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

