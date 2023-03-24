PlatinX (PTX) Trading 342.9% Higher Over Last Week

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 83.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $232,097.80 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded up 342.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

