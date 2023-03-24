Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00352516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.39 or 0.25622080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010007 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.