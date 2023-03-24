Polygon (MATIC) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $9.88 billion and $441.03 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00352558 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,133.56 or 0.25625180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,080,469,069 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

