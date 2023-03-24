Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Popular Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.70 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Popular
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
