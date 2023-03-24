Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.70 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

