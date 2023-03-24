Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.