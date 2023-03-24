Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 188,470 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,511,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.33. 4,874,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

