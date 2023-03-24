Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 70,334 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,334 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,889,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,404,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310,271 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

