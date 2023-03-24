Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,098,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

