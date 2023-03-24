Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.53 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,527,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

