Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.30 Billion Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,299,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,182. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

