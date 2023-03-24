Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.94 Billion Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,943,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

