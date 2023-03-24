Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,325 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.39% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $6,679,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 870.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FDRR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 9,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,291. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

