Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

