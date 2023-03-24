Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

