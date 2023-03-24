Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 401.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $149.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.