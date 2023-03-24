Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.09 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

