Private Trust Co. NA Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 283,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 64,924 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52,959.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 573,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 571,962 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

