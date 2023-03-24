Private Trust Co. NA Invests $2.68 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.