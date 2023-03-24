Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $95.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

