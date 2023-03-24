Private Trust Co. NA Sells 780 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

