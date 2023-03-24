Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

