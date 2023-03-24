Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

