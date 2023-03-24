Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.57. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,004 shares.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

