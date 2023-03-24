Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.62.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,636. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

