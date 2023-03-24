ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.77

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.77 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 121535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,051,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

