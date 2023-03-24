PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

