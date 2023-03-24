QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $43.14 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

