Quantfury Token (QTF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65,617.47

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00035044 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $97.74 million and approximately $65,617.47 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.79229093 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,729.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

