Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion-$9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

