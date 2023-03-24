Quixant (LON:QXT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Quixant Stock Performance

Shares of QXT opened at GBX 190 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,166.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Quixant has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.51).

Quixant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Quixant’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

