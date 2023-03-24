Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $16,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.