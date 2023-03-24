R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,682,920 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,184 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,350,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

