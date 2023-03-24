Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $115.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.