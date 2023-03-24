Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $115.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.10.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
