Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $95.85. 1,778,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

