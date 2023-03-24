Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

