Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,576,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,064,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 62,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,485. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.