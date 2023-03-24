Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 37,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,905. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.